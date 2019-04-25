Services
Lawncrest Chapel
1522 East Cypress Ave
Redding, CA 96002
(530) 222-1587
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawncrest Chapel
1522 East Cypress Ave
Redding, CA 96002
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
Igo, CA
Redding - Adolph "Al" or "Sarge" Massa passed away April 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Angie, a son and 2 daughters as well as 13 grand children and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son. Al was born in Kansas in 1916. He served in the army 26 years, and fought in both WWII and the Korean War. He retired in 1965. After retiring, he worked at Culver Military Academy and later at Shasta Dam. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Sons of Italy.

Al Massa was known for his helpfulness and humor. He was always willing to lend a hand as well as tell a joke or funny story. He helped many people in the community.

Services include Viewing and Rosary Friday, April 26th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lawncrest Funeral Chapel; Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Saturday, April 27th at 9:30 a.m., reception to follow; ceremony and graveside service with military honors at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Igo, Monday, April 29th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . The family expresses gratitude to all who prayed and offered assistance during his illness. He was "com-for-ta-ble."
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 25, 2019
