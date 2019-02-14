|
Adrienne Roselle Gunari
Redding - Adrienne Roselle Gunari, who we were blessed to have as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on February 7, 2019 at the age of 78.
Born in Lordsburg, New Mexico on May 4, 1940 to Irene A. (Barton) Zschokke and the late Malcom Barton. She is lovingly survived by her husband, Jon Gunari, mother, Irene A. Zschokke, son, Jeffrey Taylor, daughter, Shannon Taylor Reiter, son-in-law, Chris Reiter and grandchildren: Megan Taylor, Isabella Taylor, Lincoln Reiter and Adelaine Reiter.
She had the spirit of a lion and a never-ending love for her family that was evident through all she did big and small. Being raised on ranches throughout her life, she always had a very special connection with animals and the outdoors. She learned how to be fiercely independent and very capable which she taught to her children and grandchildren. She was able to live out her dream of owning her own florist shop in Palo Cedro for over 20 years which gave her great joy to bring happiness to people through flowers. She touched many with her kind heart, beautiful smile and brave soul.
We will be celebrating her life this Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at 2pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2400 Hilltop Drive, Redding California with a reception to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate in her honor to a cause close to her heart please consider supporting Wild Horse Sanctuary in Shingletown, California. wildhorsesanctuary.org
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 14, 2019