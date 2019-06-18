|
|
Agustin Perez, Jr.
Redding - Agustin Perez, Jr. "Teener"; "Tony", 82, Redding, California, passed on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Teener born on February 8, 1937 in Westwood, California. The son of Agustin and Edubijen Perez, proudly grew up in Westwood, graduating from Westwood High School in 1955. He briefly went to Lassen College in Susanville, and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was part of the 552nd Wing, based in Sacramento, California. He met and then married his love, Donna Rae Sutherland on July 11, 1959, and resided in Sacramento, CA. Donna and Teener had 3 children, Daniel, Cynthia, and Melanie. He then established a long career with the Amalgamated Union and Greyhound Bus Lines with over 30 years of safe driving.
In 1979, Teener and Donna moved their family up to Redding, California and he continued to drive for Greyhound, until his early retirement. After almost 30 years of a wonderful marriage, on January 25, 1989, he lost the love of his life, Donna, to a short but hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
He became a member of AmVets and served as Redding AmVets Post 1996 Commander for a term. It was at one of these meetings that Teener met our angel, Patricia Paternoster. They hit it off immediately and were inseparable since. They were married on February 14, 2009 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Redding. Teener and Pat traveled throughout the United States representing California AmVets for many years.
Agustin, Teener, Tony is survived by his wife, Patricia Paternoster Perez of Redding; his son Daniel of Poulsbo, WA, daughter Cynthia Lee Higgerson (Michael) of Fair Oaks, CA, and daughter Melanie Alena Angiolini (Steve) of Boise, ID; his stepson, Rocco Paternoster of Sacramento, CA. His precious grandchildren, Antonio Perez, Marina Angiolini, Dominic Perez, Megan Angiolini, and Nicholas Angiolini. His brother, Fernando Perez of Reno, NV; and multiple loving nieces and nephews; and cousins.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Donna Rae Sutherland Perez, his parents, Agustin Perez and Edubijen Rodriguez Perez, his siblings; Maria Santos Kelly, Soledad 'Solie' Barrera, and Carlos Perez.
We will celebrate a Funeral Mass for Agustin Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00am at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Redding, CA.; and a Rosary service on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 7:30pm at the same location. Graveside services will follow the funeral at the St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Cemetery on Eureka Way. Arrangements by Lawncrest Chapel. The family would like to thank the kindness, compassion and care of the multiple nurses and doctors at Mercy Medical Center; Vibra Hospital; and CopperRidge Care Facility.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local Veteran organizations or .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 18, 2019