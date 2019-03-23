Services Allen & Dahl - Redding 2655 Eureka Way Redding , CA 96001 (530) 243-1525 Resources More Obituaries for Albert Squatrito Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Albert Carmel Squatrito

Albert Carmel Squatrito, at age 86, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 after battling a lengthy illness.



Albert was born September 3, 1932 in Pennsylvania, the son of Anthony Squatrito and Elinor Smith.



On October 13, 1951, Albert married the love of his life Dorothy Ann Fabian. They moved from Wheatland, Pa. to California in 1959.



Albert, also lovingly referred to as Al or Bert, had an amazing career. Al earned his Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in chemistry at Youngstown University, Ohio. Early in his career life, Al was an aerospace engineer for Douglas Aircraft Company. He was instrumental in developing early compositions of ablative heat shields for space applications. He was also a key contributor to other space application development.



Following his tenure with the aerospace industry, Al earned his master's degree in education at USC. While teaching, he taught youth, our future leaders, about physics, biology and humanities sciences by designing unique science-interdisciplinary programs. Al also enjoyed learning and creating with colleagues. The Science 9 Booster Club stands out as one of Al's main achievements as a junior and high school teacher. The club encouraged textbook and lessons written collaboratively with educators and the students themselves. The club afforded opportunities to broaden experiences. As a example, students participated in research-focused trips to Death Valley, and as another example, students learned to fly Cessna airplanes while learning first hand the physics and engineering as to why planes can fly. No question, Al was a pioneer of creativity in educating youth in math and sciences, positively impacted the lives of so many. And with a constant twinkle in his eyes, he shined until the day of his death when he shared some of his experiences when working with rockets and when teaching our future leaders. He has been hailed as an outstanding educator for the Los Angeles Public Schools by so many.



Al's dedication and passion for teaching did not stop after he retired from teaching full time. He also touched the lives of students and educators while substituting in the Redding area. In addition to substitute teaching in Redding, he also enjoyed hunting. The man had amazing shooting skills. He so treasured being with his hunting buddies and going on their trips. The stories the group could share - well - the group became so much more than a hunting group. Cherished friends that Al's daughters have come to love and appreciate forever as their own. Sixty-three (63) years ago, Al became a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a Knight at the 4th degree - the highest level. Until his illness became too challenging, Al was an active member in the Catholic Church and while in Redding at of Our Lady of Mercy. Al's faith and dedication to positive community impact are unparalleled. The accomplishments of Al cannot fully be shared in a few paragraphs.



Albert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Al is lovingly remembered by his daughter Delilah Stemke, her husband Clark Bentley, and Delilah's three children, Gerad, Evan, and Jenessa; daughter Pam Emery and her two sons, Robert and Brandon; and daughter Dorothy Millar and her husband Dean, and their two children, Alexander and Taylor Ann. Al is also remembered by his great granddaughters Aleena Jean, Clara Rose, and Mara Marie, daughters of Evan and his wife Megan. Al also leaves behind numerous relatives and friends. The true friendships Al had throughout his life is admirable and inspirational.



Al is preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy, his parents, Anthony and Elinor, and his two brothers James and Ronald Squatrito.



The family wishes to thank all of those who afforded him exceptional care throughout his illness.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church at 2600 Shasta View Drive, Redding, CA 96002 or Mercy Hospital Foundation at www.supportmercynorth.org.



Arrangements were provided by Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel in Redding (243-1525).



