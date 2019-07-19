Resources
Albert H. Doelker Jr. Obituary
- - Albert H. Doelker, Jr died peacefully June 10, 2019 surrounded in love with his wife Terri, son Andy, and daughter Katie.

You may have known him as Albert, Al or Butch.

He is survived by his father, Albert Doelker Sr., sisters Debbie McKey, Cindee Slater and numerous relatives and special friends.

Albert attended Junction, Shasta, and Enterprise schools and graduated from HSU. He worked for the BLM for 30 years. He loved to fish.

A life celebration will be in September and ashes will be spread in Palo Cedro.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 19, 2019
