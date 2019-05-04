Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cottonwood Community Center
Albert L. "M.a." Webb


Albert L. "M.a." Webb Obituary
Albert L. "M.A." Webb from Cottonwood, California was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle & friend.

M.A. was born on January 23, 1935 in Allen, Oklahoma to parents Andrew Douglas & Myrtle Lee Webb. He passed peacefully into eternal life on February 15, 2019.

His greatest love was his family, especially being a papa. Cars were his passion and he turned it into a life long career. If he wasn't working on cars or watching a baby you could find him at his favorite fishing hole.

He is survived by sister Alice Vaughn of Anderson, California and brother Carl Webb (Barbara) of Redding, California and his wife of 65 years Margaret who was the love of his life. Children Kathy Phillips (Andy), Mike, Dale (Cindy), Lorna Schuler (Randy), Troy (Dawna), Andy (Cyndee),

13 grandchildren & 19 great grandchildren with another on the way, and many neices, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved parents and seven of his siblings. Dorothy, Dan, Ed, Mark, Betty, Taylor & Charlie.

He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

There will be a Celebration of Life Potluck on Saturday May 18th between 10am and 1pm at the Cottonwood Community Center. The address is 20595 Gas Point Road, Cottonwood 96022.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 4, 2019
