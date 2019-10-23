|
Albert Larry "Al" Morton
Redding - Albert Larry "Al" Morton passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of ninety-five. He died peacefully with his two daughters at his side. Al was born on April 8, 1924 in Snyder, Texas to Lottie Minor Morton and Albert R. Morton. After graduating from high school, Al worked at the J.C. Penney store in Snyder but strongly felt it was his patriotic duty to join the military. At the age of twenty, he joined the Air Force (known as the Army Air Corp at the time) and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. He became a B-17 pilot in the 398th Bombardment Group and flew many bombing missions during World War II. He also flew B-29s and B-50s as well as other aircraft during his tenure and worked in the Ballistic Missile program. Al had a twenty-three year career with the Air Force and retired in 1967 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He had several careers after retiring from the Air Force including working for the aerospace industry and the State of California. He finally retired for good at the age of fifty-five so he could travel and enjoy life with his family. He lived in many places during his lifetime but chose Redding, California as his and Polly's forever home to be closer to his daughters and their families. He lived in Redding for twenty-five years and loved the area and his home where he was able to live independently until his passing.
Al was preceded in death by Louise "Polly" Morton, his wife of sixty-seven years. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Linda and Vince Lowther and Joan and Gary Kirtlan of Redding, his granddaughter and grandson-in-law Lisa and Brad Taylor of Fort Benton, Montana, his granddaughter Laura Sullivan of Sacramento and his great-grandchildren Sloan Taylor and Joey Taylor of Fort Benton, Montana. He is also survived by many cousins with whom he reconnected in his final years and he loved seeing them at the yearly family reunions in Texas. He will be greatly missed by all his family as well as the many friends he made along his life journey.
The family would like to thank Robin and the staff at Marquis Shasta who provided excellent care to Al while he was rehabilitating from a broken ankle and to the staff in the ICU at Mercy Medical Center. A special thanks to nurses Shannon and David who were very caring and comforting to Al during his final days.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lawncrest Chapel, 1522 E. Cypress Avenue, Redding, California.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019