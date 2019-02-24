Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Little Country Church
Redding, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberto Maghari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberto B. Maghari

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alberto B. Maghari Obituary
Alberto B. Maghari

Redding - Alberto B. Maghari, 68, went to be with his Lord on January 31, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Born in the Philippines, he moved to the United States at the age of 10. He grew up in the Bay Area, then moved to Redding, CA after starting a family. Al was a man of God, a servant to his community, loving father and brother, uncle and proud grandfather. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Eulogio and Angelina Maghari. He is survived by his brother Rey (Amanda) Maghari, daughters Amanda (Brian) Gibson and Elena (Justin) Cooper, niece Michelle (Jared) Maghari-Dong and six grandchildren, Ronan, Sophia, Miles, Victoria, Ophelia and Lila. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, March 16th at Little Country Church in Redding, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.