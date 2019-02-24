|
Alberto B. Maghari
Redding - Alberto B. Maghari, 68, went to be with his Lord on January 31, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Born in the Philippines, he moved to the United States at the age of 10. He grew up in the Bay Area, then moved to Redding, CA after starting a family. Al was a man of God, a servant to his community, loving father and brother, uncle and proud grandfather. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Eulogio and Angelina Maghari. He is survived by his brother Rey (Amanda) Maghari, daughters Amanda (Brian) Gibson and Elena (Justin) Cooper, niece Michelle (Jared) Maghari-Dong and six grandchildren, Ronan, Sophia, Miles, Victoria, Ophelia and Lila. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, March 16th at Little Country Church in Redding, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 24, 2019