Alberto Wayne Martinez (Bert)
Redding - ALBERTO WAYNE MARTINEZ (BERT), born March 4, 1987. Went to heaven on August 30, 2019. Preceded in death by his daughter Alexandria Marie Martinez and Dad Jacobo Tomas Cruz. He is survived by his son, Jacobo Tomas Martinez 11, Mother Tammie Cruz, Father Manny Martinez, Grandmother Linda DiVittorio, Brothers and Sisters Jeffery & Sierra Mann, Christopher & Breayn Martinez, Guillermo Martinez, Manny Martinez, Maria Martinez. Many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins & friends. He was always one you could connect with on a deeper level, he listened and really let someone speak, and gave the best advice when due. He truly cared about the small things, he was thoughtful, sentimental and the most caring loving person who's values and morals inspired all of us to be better than we are. Alberto Wayne Martinez will be missed dearly. Bert will always be in our hearts and we know he will be watching over us all.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 11, 2019