Alfred Joseph Franklin
Alfred Joseph Franklin; husband, father, grandfather, pastor, teacher and friend was ushered into the presence of his Lord while elk hunting in Idaho, doing what he loved.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, October 21st at:
Grace Baptist Church, 3782 Churn Creek Road, Redding CA 96002.
Service time: 1:00 pm
Alfred was born December 31, 1941 to Harold and Hilda Franklin in Atascadero CA and spent his childhood in Paso Robles CA. He graduated from Western Baptist Bible College in 1964. He married Patricia Jane Eastman on August 7, 1964. He began his ministry in 1967 in McKinley Ville CA, before moving to Redding CA to Pastor at Grace Baptist Church in August 1975. He pastored at Grace Baptist Church for 40 years before retiring in August 2015. Al was also an avid hunter, fisherman, fossil collector, gardener, photographer and teacher. He is survived by his wife, Pat and three boys: Andy, Joe and Todd Franklin along with their families with a total of 9 grandchildren.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019