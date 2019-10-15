Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Joseph Franklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Joseph Franklin Obituary
Alfred Joseph Franklin

Alfred Joseph Franklin; husband, father, grandfather, pastor, teacher and friend was ushered into the presence of his Lord while elk hunting in Idaho, doing what he loved.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, October 21st at:

Grace Baptist Church, 3782 Churn Creek Road, Redding CA 96002.

Service time: 1:00 pm

Alfred was born December 31, 1941 to Harold and Hilda Franklin in Atascadero CA and spent his childhood in Paso Robles CA. He graduated from Western Baptist Bible College in 1964. He married Patricia Jane Eastman on August 7, 1964. He began his ministry in 1967 in McKinley Ville CA, before moving to Redding CA to Pastor at Grace Baptist Church in August 1975. He pastored at Grace Baptist Church for 40 years before retiring in August 2015. Al was also an avid hunter, fisherman, fossil collector, gardener, photographer and teacher. He is survived by his wife, Pat and three boys: Andy, Joe and Todd Franklin along with their families with a total of 9 grandchildren.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.