|
|
Allene Jane King Offord Brown
Allene Jane King Offord Brown died Saturday, December 22, 2019. She passed away peacefully while under the care of a physician in the hospital, in Redding California. Cause of death is attributed to pneumonia, a complication brought on by a long term illness. She was 84 years old.
Allene was preceded in death by her mother Bernice Overholtzer King and her second husband Bob Brown. She is survived by a daughter Gretchen Offord, two sons Gregory and Mark Offord along with three grandchildren Tabitha, Taran and Madison Offord. Through her marriage to Mr. Brown, she had five step-children, Johnny, Michael, Ted, Jeff and Kimm along with 8 step-grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren.
Allene was born in Alameda County, California on July 13,1935. She was raised in the Bay area of california and attended Berkley High School then trasfering to San Rafael High School where she graduated. She then went on to Marin Junior College. After college, she worked for United Airlines as a flight attendant where she met her first husband J Offord. They relocated from Los Altos to Red Bluff California in 1975 where she spent the remainder of her life.
Allene was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ and enjoyed beginning each day by reading her Bible and drinking coffee in her office. She delighted in visiting with family and friends. In her later years, Allene continued to work as a mail carrier and as an Avon representative. She also loved gardening and taking care of her many pets over her lifetime.
No services will be held as Allene will be cremated and laid to rest with her husband Bobby Brown in the Millville Cemetery.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019