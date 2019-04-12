|
Alvin Raoul & Patsy Jean Chase
- - Alvin Raoul "Fast Al" BM3 USN Korea
5/29/31 - 12/12/18
Patsy Jean
7/20/33 - 4/20/18
Loving mother and loving father both passed peacefully at home. Proudly married for 68 years. Lifetime residents of Redding, Ca will be laid to rest on Good Friday April 19, 2019 at the Veterans Cemetary, 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, CA 96047 @ 12:30. They are survived in death by their three children: Alvin Michael Chase, North Carolina Cheryl Lynn Stearns, Truckee and Susan Jean Chase, Redding and many beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always in our hearts and loved by all.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 12, 2019