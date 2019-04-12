Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Chase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Raoul and Patsy Jean Chase

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alvin Raoul and Patsy Jean Chase Obituary
Alvin Raoul & Patsy Jean Chase

- - Alvin Raoul "Fast Al" BM3 USN Korea

5/29/31 - 12/12/18



Patsy Jean

7/20/33 - 4/20/18

Loving mother and loving father both passed peacefully at home. Proudly married for 68 years. Lifetime residents of Redding, Ca will be laid to rest on Good Friday April 19, 2019 at the Veterans Cemetary, 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, CA 96047 @ 12:30. They are survived in death by their three children: Alvin Michael Chase, North Carolina Cheryl Lynn Stearns, Truckee and Susan Jean Chase, Redding and many beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always in our hearts and loved by all.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.