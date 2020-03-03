Resources
Amanda "Mandy" DeMallie passed peacefully on Thursday the 27th with her close family by her side. Amanda was a wonderful mother, sister, and daughter, a dedicated worker and leader, but above all she was a good person and our best friend. She added so much happiness to the lives she touched. She is survived by her parents, Johnny and Deanna Ospital, her sister Michelle, and her daughter Nicole. While she will be sorely missed, the memories we share and the bonds she nurtured will continue to enrich our lives. The world is a better place for having known her silly, happy, generous, kind, intelligent, beautiful soul. Please join us in celebrating her life at the Sheraton Hotel in Redding on March 14th from 11am-2pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
