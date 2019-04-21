Amy Rita White



Redding - Amy Rita White passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Redding California. She was born to her loving parents, Robert William Castor and Reta Claire Mallet-Castor-Burnett-Arney in Mercury Texas on May 7, 1924.



Amy was a vibrant artist and intelligent woman. She became one of the first women police officers in California. She worked for the San Leandro Police department from 1958 to 1970. While there she met the love of her life, Donald White. They were married in 1969 and remained together until in his passing in 2014. Amy's passions were her music, decorating and jewelry.



She leaves behind her children, Craig Patterson (Nora), Robert Patterson, Marsha Haas (John), daughter in law Mitsuyo Gaugh and step children Larry White, Richard White, Steven White and Connie McEwan, her brother George Burnett and his wife Fran. She had 20 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sons Andrew Gaugh and Danny Patterson and her husband Donald White, brother Jim Burnett and her parents Robert Castor and Reta Arney.



Viewing will be held Thursday, April 25th at 9 AM at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel, Redding CA.



Burial will follow at 11 am at the Veterans Cemetery Igo-Ono, 11800 Gas Point Rd, Igo, CA. Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary