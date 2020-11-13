1/1
Andrea Dione Armstrong
Redding, CA - Andrea Dione Armstrong passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, November 2, 2020. Andrea was born in Santa Ana, CA on September 8, 1970 and moved as a teenager with her family to Redding where it became her uninterrupted home.

Andrea had a gentle spirit and loved animals. She had several pets and was always quick to rescue a stray cat or abandoned dog and give it a good home. Andrea loved people and was a friend to everyone she met. Andrea always had a positive outlook, no matter the situation, and she was one of the most selfless people you would ever meet. Andrea also had great faith and she enjoyed being a parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Most of all, Andrea loved her family. She married her husband, Richard, on September 23, 1995 and they shared 25 years together. They have two beautiful daughters, Miranda, 20, a student at University of California, Davis and Michaelene, 16, a junior at Shasta High School. Family was always her focal point and she enjoyed being involved in her children's school and spending many, many nights and weekends with Rick watching the girls play sports. In addition to Rick and their two children, Andrea is survived by her twin brother Jason, sister Sarah, her father and stepmother Mike and Pam Thurber and her mother Randa Harbert. Andrea also has countless other family members and friends that will miss her dearly.

A Catholic mass and funeral will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church once Covid protocols allow. A reception will immediately follow.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
