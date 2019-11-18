Services
Andrew Miles "Andy" Poole

Andrew Miles "Andy" Poole Obituary
Andrew "Andy" Miles Poole

Redding - Andrew "Andy" Miles Poole, 46, passed away peacefully at home on October 28, 2019. Born in New Castle, PA, he came to live in the Redding area as a teenager. He was a part time student at Shasta College, targeting veterinary medicine. Andy was an inspired artist and talented poet even as he suffered from bipolar disorder as an adult. He was devoted to his community of Redding area friends, using his kind heart and generous spirit to lift burdens wherever he could.

Survivors include Andy's fiancée, Melissa Crespo; his brothers Brian Willard of Illinois and Scott Poole of Oklahoma; his sister Althea Jones of Washington; his mother Susan Lloyd and stepfather John Lloyd of Illinois.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Memorial donations can be made in Andy's name to any animal shelter. The family encourages everyone to express their love often to their own loved ones.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23, 2019
