Angela "Annis" Fye
Clearlake - Angela "Annis" Fye of Clearlake went to rest on 12/03/19 after a long battle with cancer.
She was born to Buzz & Elaine Annis on 12/24/62 in Redding CA.
She is survived by her Mother Elaine Annis of Bella Vista, Daughter Kasey Martindale, Son in law Kasey Sr., Son Kenny Brown Jr., Sisters Connie Annis, Terry OReiley, Rhonda Annis, Shonda Annis, Jeannie Annis, Grand daughter Denaly Brown and Grandson Kasey Jr., Niece Michaelah OReiley, Nephews Rory OReiley, Wayne Doelker and Joey Doelker.
She is preceded in death by her Life partner Chris Freeman, Dad Buzz Annis, Grandparents Gordon & Jean Annis & Joe & Leola Campbell.
Angie will Always be Remembered for her Contagious Laugh, Beautiful Smile and Love of Life. She was a Loving Daughter, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt and Great Aunt.
She will be missed by so many.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday Jan. 25th, 1:00pm @ the Redding Rancheria Community Center.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020