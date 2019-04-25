|
Anita Jean Ford
- - Anita Ford passed away with the grace and dignity of a true woman of God. She was one of the Greats! She had often said, "When I go, I want to go in my sleep" and that is exactly how she transitioned from this life into the next. It was as though the hand of God was upon her as He allowed her to exit this life with the greatest sense of peace and comfort as He honored her request. It was an honor and privilege to know Anita - She was a blessing and an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be missed by so many.
Anita met the love of her life, Elwood Ford, when she was sixteen at a party in San Francisco, and 3 years later they married while he was still in the Army during WWII. Elwood and Anita were a love story that lasted 68 years of marriage. They were in love always and each other's best friend. It was Woody and Anita wherever they went. They began their lives in San Anselmo, California where they had 5 beautiful children. Eventually they left Marin County and settled in Shasta County in 1960 when Woody accepted the job of Principle of Parsons Junior High. Anita went back to college at Shasta Bible College, when her children were grown and gone. She became an Assembly of God Minister and pastored a small church in Round Mountain for several years. She was often sought out to perform the Eulogy's at services for people of the community who lost their loved ones.
Anita had a command of the English language and loved to express herself through letters and stories and some poetry. Whether in conversation or in her eloquence on paper, Anita could reach deep into the souls of mankind. At one point in her life, she wrote a book. It was such a captivating story, it was hard to put down. Her ministry and service to others was remarkable.
Anita was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elwood, her second son, Marshall Ford, and her fifth child, Jonathan Ford (Julie Renee) of Round Mountain. She is survived by son David Ford, (Phi) of Woodland, Washington, Patti Eldridge (Dave) of Portland, Oregon and Kristin Toney (Raymond) of Palo Cedro, California. Grandchildren Michelle Lite (Kevin), Traci Bray (Greg), Rhidian Eldridge, Anna Ford, Serene Ford, Bryan Ford, Hamilton Ford, Nathaniel Ford and Delaney Ford.
Anita will be placed with her husband at Holcomb Cemetery, Round Mountain, California
There will be a memorial service at Glenmoore Gracious Living in Happy Valley, Oregon on April 19, 2019 and a graveside service at Holcomb Cemetery at a later date, and will be announced.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 25, 2019