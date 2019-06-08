|
|
Ann Farley Crane, 82, of Weaverville, passed away May 12, 2019, with her husband of 61 years by her side. She was born to the late James and Agnes Farley, on May 29, 1936 in San Francisco and soon located to Trinity County where she would spend most of her life. Ann graduated from Trinity High School at the age of 16 in 1952, received a BA in Education from the University of California - Davis in 1956, and obtained a Teaching Credential from California State University Chico. She married Keith Crane in 1958, and they lived in Weaverville until her death. Ann is survived by five children: Julie Ciruli of Green Valley, Arizona; Margaret Crane of Davis; Amy Munger of Pasadena; Brian Crane of Redding; and Michael Crane of Pleasant Hill. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Ann's Trinity County and Irish heritage was important to her. She was the great granddaughter of Eliza Todd who came to Weaverville from Ireland in 1851, impressively hiking the last Old Shasta to Weaverville stretch carrying her newborn baby and her husband's boots. In addition, Ann's Uncle Charlie (Creamer) was the stage coach driver on the stage that was held up by Black Bart on Trinity Mountain, her step Uncle Buck (Montgomery) was the Weaverville Stage Wells Fargo guard that was shot and killed by the Ruggles Brothers along Middle Creek near Old Shasta, and her Uncle Jock (Todd) tended the LaGrange Ditch from Emerald Lake to Bridge Camp along Stuarts Fork. In Ann's early years she could be seen belly up to the bar for meals at the family owned New York Hotel & Saloon, teaching swimming lessons in the Trinity River near Steel Bridge Road, or on horseback traveling to and from Morris Meadows in the Trinity Alps.
Education and Adventure were also an important part of Ann's life. Following her mother's Trinity High School teaching footsteps, Ann was a school teacher for 30 years at Weaverville Elementary School and instilled in a couple generations of Weaverville youth the importance of education including, but certainly not limited to, her five children who all graduated from four-year California universities. Ann also mixed education and adventure leading her family in a VW Bus (mostly) 8-month trip across United States and Western Europe in 1970 (not entirely what you think…), twisting her kids arms to join her on annual Ashland Shakespeare trips and plays at the Curran in San Francisco, mandating annual family pack trips all over the Trinity Alps, and immersing herself in the culture of people all over the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia. In her later years, Ann could be seen reading a good mystery novel on the deck of her Weaverville home, walking with good friends on the roads and trails around Weaverville, leading tours of historic downtown Weaverville, picking spring bouquets of Mountain Irises and Shooting Stars, and hounding her grandkids to pick some Trinity County blackberries so she could make her infamous blackberry jam and cobbler.
Ann was buried at Weaverville Cemetery following a family funeral mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on May 17th. The family will have a Celebration of Life Brunch open to the public on July 3rd at the Lewiston Hotel in Lewiston, California from 10 am to 1 pm. The family requests that people make donations to either the Trinity County Friends of the Library or the Weaverville Cemetery Association in lieu of flowers or other gifts.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 8, 2019