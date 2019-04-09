Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church
9165 Peets Street
Elk Grove, CA
Anne Petras


Anne Petras Obituary
- - Anne Petras was born on October 1, 1925, and passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Anne will always be remembered as an elegant lady with a beautiful smile.

She was a loving mother to her children, Dr. Gus Charles Petras (Jody) and Carol Ann Robinson (Tom) and lovingly called Tutu by her grandchildren, Nicholas Robinson (Christina), Shane Olsen (Angie), Stetson Olsen (Jenny), and Starr Troncale (Jacob). She adored her great grandchildren, Madison, Owen, Hudsen, Pierce, Tanner, Paxton, Taylor and Hawkins. She was Godmother to Christina Robinson and Nicholas Malos. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Bessie Livas, and her husband, Charles Petras. Although Charles passed away suddenly in 1971, Anne never remarried. Anne retired from Pacific Telephone Company in 1988. She was proud of her Greek heritage and will be remembered for loving her family, her church, and her garden. She was meticulous in everything she did- whether planting the perfect flower or picking out the perfect outfit. She touched many lives and will be missed dearly.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11:00am, at Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 9165 Peets Street, Elk Grove, CA 95758. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 9, 2019
