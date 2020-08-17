Anthony John "Sam" Short
Anthony John "Sam" Short passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born during the Great Depression in the small farming town of Seneca, Missouri. At a young age his family moved to Mount Shasta, California, to seek a better life. By his own account, Sam, the eldest of three children, had a rough and tumble childhood and barely finished high school. His classmates, however, remembered him fondly. He served in the National Guard during the Korean War, but did not see combat as the the war ended just before his unit was deployed. He then met and married Alice Baldini, from McCloud, California. He used to say that no one expected the marriage to last - mainly because of him - but they were a loving couple for life, and they had six children and many grand and great-grandchildren.
Sam was known as a very reliable and loyal employee in the lumber industry. He learned the art of drying lumber at the McCloud River Lumber Company and was transferred to Redding in 1964 when the company was acquired by US Plywood. His knowledge and skill was highly regarded in the North state and Oregon, and he was called upon frequently as a consultant to other companies as well as his own.
In his spare time from work he attended seminary training in Sacramento and was ordained as a Catholic Deacon. After he retired, he turned his attention completely to this passion. He performed funerals, baptisms, and so many weddings at Sacred Heart and Our Lady Of Mercy parishes that he earned the nickname "Marryin' Sam." He also served as a chaplain at Mercy Medical Center, and was a long-term member of the Knights Of Columbus.
Sam lived on his own for several years following the death of Alice, and will be missed by his children Sandra White (Dale), David Short (Kathleen Gilman), Rhonda Nelson (Michael), John Short (Stacy), Mark Short (Jennifer Boswell Short), and Janet Short as well as many other family members and dear friends.
Due to Covid-19 there will not be a public service, but the funeral will be live-streamed on Wednesday, August 19th at 10:00 AM, on Fb.com/SHAndersonLivestream
. Contributions in his name can be made to Northern Valley Catholic Social Services.