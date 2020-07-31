Anthony McKinnie Sr.



Anthony Lee McKinnie Sr. was born in Redding, California on June 19, 1962. He lived his entire life in Shasta County. He graduated from Anderson High School in 1980 with a 4.0 G.P.A. He became an Operating Engineers Union #3 member at a very young age. He became a certified blaster at 26. He worked for Mountain Gate Quarry & J.F. Shea Construction. He was the owner of The Giant Orange Restaurant and The Old Mill Eatery for 10 years at each restaurant. Anthony is survived by his wife of 18 years Rhonda Crain-McKinnie, his sons Anthony Skeeter McKinnie, Justin Case McKinnie and his daughters Christina Girard, Cassandra Crowder, Katie Girard and Amanda Girard. Anthony raised 9 kids total and has also been raising two of his grandsons for the past 5 years. Anthony has always been a voice of reason with wisdom and strength whom we all admired. Anthony unexpectedly passed away in his sleep on Friday July 17, 2020 at his home in Cottonwood. His celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 2 pm in Cottonwood at the Cottonwood Community Center off Gas Point Road. This is an indoor/outdoor event with plenty of space for social distancing.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store