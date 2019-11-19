|
Anthony (Tony) Robert Flores
Anthony (Tony) Robert Flores was born October 4, 1997 and left this earth way to soon at the age of 22 on November 1, 2019. Anthony was born in Whittier, Ca. moved to Happy Valley and attended Happy Valley schools until the 9th grade where he attended New Tech, then West Valley and graduated from Shasta High School in 2015. He was an exceptional artist who was inspired by music and the ocean. He loved taking pictures. Anthony was a warm, loving and caring person who loved with all he had. He made the people around him feel loved and special. He had an amazing soul. Anthony(Tony) was one of the realist people around, he had no filter, which made him even more amazing. He touched the lives of so many people. There will never be anyone quite like him. Anthony (Tony) will forever be in our hearts. He is survived by his Mother DeAnn O'Banion, Grandmother Kathy Briddle, Father Robert Flores and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday November 22nd 2019 at 2pm at Anderson River Park in the Scouts Hall.
