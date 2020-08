Or Copy this URL to Share

Ardella Faye Songcuan



Ardella Faye Songcuan ... 8.15.1959 - 8.21.2020. Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Sister. Survived by husband of 32 years James Songcuan. Son - Daniel Jurgensen, Daughter - Lisa Iniguez and Daughter - Shenna Kelley, 15 grandchildren and 1 great grandson, Nephew - Johnny Corbitt, Sister - Janice Osborne... Sister - Leora Crain. Ardella was born in Fremont,California and passed away in Auburn, Washington by a unknown driver in a Hit and Run incident.



Lawncrest Chapel & Memorial Park of Redding ,Ca. Rememberance will be Tuesday September 1,2020 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm & Graveside Interment Thursday September 3,2020 at 1:00pm.



Family & Friends invited. Tuesday will be limited to 24 people in visiting room due to Covid19.









