Arlene Ruby
Redding - Arlene Ruby passed away on March 28, 2019 at her daughters home. She was born in Bakersfield, CA on December 26th, 1923. She was preceded in death by her husband Herman Ruby, granddaughter Angela Lyons and her husband Larry Lyons, and her son in law Ed Chapman. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Arlene enjoyed family get-togethers, sharing stories, and having a good laugh. She also enjoyed spending time at Plaza Hair Salon where her daughter worked, visiting with customers. She also loved to work in the yard and plant flowers. Arlene was a faithful Jehovah's Witness and worked hard in her ministry. Her daughter Cheryl was an amazing daughter and caregiver for her for 11 years. Cheryl's daughter, granddaughter, and grandsons greatly appreciate all the hard work and sacrifices Cheryl made while taking care of her mother Arlene. Arlene was also lovingly cared for in her last days by her granddaughter Rebecca, great-granddaughter Isabella, and great-grandson Brad. Arlene is survived by her children Cheryl Chapman, Scott Ruby, Matt Ruby (Joann), Carol Allen, Bob Williams (Cathy), 9 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Arlene will be dearly missed by many. We will see you soon in the resurrection. (Revelation 21:3,4)
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 4, 2019