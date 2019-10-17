|
|
Arlin Jason "Jake" Markham
Redding - Arlin Jason "Jake" Markham passed away on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 at the age of 94 years old. He died peacefully with his beloved wife, Yvonne, and family by his side. Jake was born on July 20th, 1925 in Lysander, N.Y. In 1944, at the age of 19 years old, Jake was enlisted in World War II. He served with the 78th "Lightning" Division in Germany. Jake married the love of his life and his high school sweetheart, Yvonne, on July 20th, 1946. Together, Jake and Yvonne had 3 children: Arlin, Larry, and Nina. In 1964 Jake started working for Calaveras Cement Company and retired in 1989. Jake had a love for adventure and lived his life to the fullest. The most important things to Jake were his wife and family. Like the 78th "Lightning" Division Jake fought with, he represents the power of lightning. His light is a force, and it brightens even the darkest skies. It will continue to shine and flash through all of those who had the honor of meeting him.
Jake's light will live on in his wife, Yvonne Markham, and his three children, Arlin Markham (Sue Markham), Larry Markham, and Nina Hucke (John Hucke) as well as his grand-children, George Markham, Aaron Markham, Craig Markham, Allyson Ray (Ricky Ray), and Lauren Williams (Tim Williams) and great-grandchildren, Beck Markham, Chloe Ray, Olivia Ray, and Emmy Jake Williams.
A service will be held on November 8th, 2019 at 12:30pm at the Veteran's Cemetery in Igo, CA. A celebration of life to follow.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019