Arthur E. TrenerryAnderson - Arthur E. Trenerry, 82, of Anderson, California passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.Arthur was born on 11/27/1937 to Phillip and Irene Trenerry in Monterey Park Ca. He joined the Navy at 18 and studied to become a Stationary Engineer. After the Navy he worked for Pacific Telephone Company in Southern California for a short time. He then went on and worked as a Stationary Engineer at General Hospital in Los Angles, married the love of his life in 1960. In 1968 he moved his growing family to Happy Valley where he built his wife's dream home, and started his career at Mercy Hospital until he retired in 2001. During his lifetime he was a volunteer at the Happy Valley Fire department and a board member on the Clear Creek Water Company. He had a passion for family gatherings on Sundays where he doted over his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His enthusiasm for trains led him to eventually build a small-scale train track and started building a Steam Engine.He was preceded in death by Phillip and Irene Trenerry, his son baby Matthew and sister Margaret Acosta.Survived by his loving wife Johanna Trenerry married 60 years; Children & Spouses: Beverly A. Fuller - Darell, William J. Trenerry - Grace, Nancy E. Hearden - Robert Sally M. Kelley - Kevin, Anthony P. Trenerry - Doris, Daniel J. Trenerry - Heidi Irene R. Kelley - Kyle, Matthew D. Trenerry - Holly; Grandchildren: John, Keegan, Amanda, Cassandra, Ashley, Alyssa, Haley, Joshua, Kevin Jr., Austin Daniel, Jessica, Amber, Hannah, Ryan, Elizabeth; Great Grandchildren: Myla, Faylinn, Kyah, NolanA viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Allen & Dahl, 2030 Howard St, Anderson followed by the Rosary at 7:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3141 St Stephens Dr, Anderson Ca.Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a reception will follow at the Trenerry Berry Farm, 17720 Shawn Dr, Happy Valley, Ca Please RSVP: 530-357-2416In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Faith Formation, 3141 St Stephens Dr, Anderson, Ca 96007Arrangements are under the care of Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel in Anderson, CA. (530)365-5466.