Arthur Laurence Jasperse
Art Jasperse, age 51, was born in Redding, California, on August 25, 1968. He passed away on June 28, 2020, peacefully at home in Canyonville, Oregon where he lived with his wife Becky Jasperse for the last year of his life.
Art lived and worked in Redding, California for over 45 years. He worked at J.F. Shea for 28 years where he was a foreman.
Art was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his children and his uncle Arthur (Davene) Olives, Brookings, CA. Art also enjoyed cooking, gardening and camping.
Art loved to rock hunt and do gold panning and found quite a few good nuggets in his day. He proudly presented his mother with a good size one.
Art was loving, kind and was always playing jokes on people.
He leaves behind so many who loved him including his mother Judith Saunders, Mount Shasta, CA. and his father Laurence (Patricia) Jasperse, Redding, CA. He also leaves behind his siblings Lea (Jeff) Elliott, Mount Shasta, CA.; Tina Jasperse, Mount Shasta, CA.; Robert (Regina) Jasperse, Redding, CA. and numerous other loving family members and friends.
He was the proud father of five children: Taylor (Sean) Lynch, Redding, CA; Hannah Pacheco, Broomfield, CO; Kristen Lowery, Redding, CA; Arthur Jasperse Jr., Redding, CA and Ty Jasperse, Redding, CA. He also had 3 grandchildren.
Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, his life will be celebrated at a private family Celebration of Life on a future date to be determined. Arts family appreciates all your loving thoughts and prayers at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.