|
|
Arthur William Lifquist
Arthur William Lifquist referred to as Bill born Oct.10,1942 deceased March 2, 2020.
A member of Mt. Gate volunteer fire dept., Operating Engineers Local #3,Cal-Trans and self employed as Bill Lifquist Backhoe. Bill is survived by wife Judy McKay-Lifquist, stepdaughters Lisa, Patty, stepson Edward, grandkids Miriam, William, Logan and Ereka and six great-grandchildren.
Due to Coronavirus services have been cancelled.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020