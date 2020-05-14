|
Barbara Ann Alberti (Barker)
March 23, 1935 - May 10, 2020
"God was looking for a special angel to help him with the problems of the world. He did not have to look far to find her to fill that job."
Barbara Ann Alberti (Barker) passed away at home on May 10, 2020.
Born in Wilson, Oklahoma March 23, 1935, her family moved to California in 1941. An accomplished athlete, she lettered in four varsity sports and was active in the Girls Athletic Association at Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California. While attending El Camino Community College she met Sam Alberti and they were married in 1957. Together they transferred to San Jose State University where Barbara graduated with her degree in Elementary Education.
Barbara and Sam raised their family in Danville, California, moved to Overland Park, Kansas, then returned to Palo Cedro, California for 30 years. Most recently, having been taken with the beauty of the Willamette Valley, they moved to Amity, Oregon a year ago.
Ever industrious, as a young woman, Barbara worked for Lockheed Aircraft, Mattel Toys, and AT&T. While raising her family she taught elementary school and worked in real estate. Later in life she managed a bookstore, and while in Kansas, Barbara thoroughly enjoyed working in the election office in Kansas City.
Barbara's faith was deeply important to her and she was always an active member of her church communities. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at All Saints Lutheran Church in Danville, and faithfully attended and served at St. James Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church in Redding, California.
Barbara loved spending time with her family, traveling with Sam, working in her garden, and following current events, particularly Democratic politics. She prided herself on watching every Democratic Convention since 1948.
Always quietly true to her values, she serves as the True North moral compass for her family and many others. Her children and grandchildren look to her when discerning what is the right thing to do. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Sam (they were to celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary on September 1 and were together over 65 years) and her three children, Linda (Joseph) Hernandez, Carol (Steve) Whittaker, and James Alberti. Barbara and Sam have six grandchildren: Zachary Buras (Lisi Xie), Nathan Hernandez, Spencer and Olivia Whittaker, and Sierra and Mariah Alberti. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 14 to May 15, 2020