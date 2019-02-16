Services
Allen & Dahl - Redding
2655 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 243-1525
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Redding - Barbara Ann Bringle was born on May 4, 1970 in Redding, Ca. to Michael and Marianne Bringle.

Barbara passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2018 at Shasta Regional Medical Center, in Redding Ca. from cardiac arrest and congestive heart failure.

She grew up in Redding, Ca. and attended Enterprise High School, where she graduated in 1988. She was active in the Starship program for 3 years.

Barbara had many ambitions, and worked in many fields. She was a waitress at Jacks Grill, customer service representative with Budget Automotive and several assembly type jobs.

Survivors include, Michael and Marianne Bringle of Redding, daughter, Savannah Kane of Redding, brother Eric Bringle (Beth) of Redding, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind two special nieces, Darienne and Claire.

Even though Barbara is no longer with us in life, her spirit and love remains with us.

Services for Barbara will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Allen and Dahl, Funeral Chapel, 2655 Eureka Way, Redding, Ca.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 16, 2019
