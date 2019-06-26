|
|
Barbara Ann Peltier
Redding - Barbara Ann Peltier, 79, of Redding, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, with family by her side.
Barbara was born June 28, 1939, in Boston, Massachusetts to Margaret (Connor) and Leonard Stahly. She moved to Northern California in 1958.
She is survived by sons Richard of Sacramento, and John of Westminster, Colorado; daughter Janice Hancock of Redding; sister Cheryl Linn of Northglenn, Colorado; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her eldest son Russell.
"Thou hast made us for Thyself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it finds its rest in thee." - St. Augustine
Arrangements are being handled by Blair's Direct Cremation & Burial Services, Redding.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 26, 2019