Anderson - Barbara J. Smith age 72, made her way home to God peacefully Tuesday April 2, 2019. She was born April 19, 1946 in Fowler, California to John D. Heustis and Iva V. Dearman. She lived most of her life in Anderson, CA where she also raised her children Bailous, Bobby, Belinda and Beverley. She has always had a love for Jesus and brought brightness and joy to all around her. She lived her life enjoying the simple pleasures and enjoyed spending time with her family playing rummy, Yahtzee, and marbles. She is survived by her mother, Iva; Brothers, Steven and George; Sister, Alberta, 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life on April 20th to honor the beautiful life of a Barbara J. Smith.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 6, 2019
