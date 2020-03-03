|
Veneta, OR - Barbara (Bobbi) Jean Collins passed away on January 9, 2020 in Veneta, Oregon at the age of 79. She was born March 7, 1940 in Pine Valley, Oklahoma to Otis and Lorene Collins. Her family moved to Oregon that same year where she graduated from Oakridge High School in 1958. Bobbi served in the Marines from 1961 to 1964. She worked for the Postal Service as a rural carrier in Anderson, California from 1987 until she retired in 2011.
Bobbi was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother Jimmy. She is survived by her brother Don, sister Sharon, niece Brenda, her husband Mike, grandnephews Joshua, Dylan and Jayden, nephew Ray, his wife Pearl, grandnieces Kaisha and Annika and other family members in Oklahoma and Oregon. She enjoyed camping, fishing and visiting with relatives and was a passionate Washington Redskins fan. Other interest included spending time with her closest friends Mouse, Fran, Diane and Michele, shopping, traveling and going to concerts. She loved to spoil her pets Punky, Cholla and Jazzi.
Bobbi will be buried at Deschutes Memorial Gardens.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020