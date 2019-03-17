|
Barbara Jean Marwick
- - May 1, 1939 - July 20, 2018
Barbara Marwick, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Auntie & Friend passed away July 20, 2018 at 79. She was born in Ft Bragg, CA May 1st, 1939. She leaves her husband Jack Marwick of 31 years. She had met Jack when he tried to save her late husband Dave Atkins when he had suffered a heart attack. She was a fantastic cook, venison being her specialty. She loved working in her garden, flowers, & fishing. She was a great Auntie. In the summers when they were little she would make her Nieces & Nephews pies & name each pie after them. Nephew Allen (Stymie) of Redbluff, CA wrote a song about his Aunt & the Summers he & his two sisters would spend with her. It was played at her Memorial. Memorial Services were held at Goose Valley Ranch, August 11, 2018 where Family & Friends gathered for a Dinner & Services to Honor Barbara.
Barbara 's children were David Jr. & Chuck Atkins (both deceased) Robert Atkins, Meridel and Renee Atkins.Grandchildren: Hope, Charity, Lisa, Jennifer, Rachel & Tiera; and several Great-Grandchildren. One of 10 children born to Thelma/Elmer Evans.
She is survived by three of her siblings, John (Joy), Edward (Glenna) & Arthur (Linda); four half siblings, Maria Evans & Ronnie Evans (both deceased), Rena Giles (Fred) & Daniel Evans (Sue).
One of Barbara's biggest delights was hosting the Evans Family Reunion each Memorial weekend. She & Jack were unable to host it the last year of her life due to her failing health. Wanting to do something special for his Sweetheart, Jack held a "Barbara Family Reunion Memorial" with the help of her dtr. Renee Atkins, Grandchildren, Lisa Panks, Jennifer Bartlett & Rachel Wilkinson.
Private services for the family will be held at a later date.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 17, 2019