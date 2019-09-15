|
Barbara June Cowles
- - (6/20/26-8/7/19)
Barbara June Cowles passed away at Mercy hospital on Wednesday, August 7th after a short illness. Barbara, 93 years old, was born to Martha and Hugh Boyd in Eureka, CA on June 20th, 1926. Along with sister Marilyn Keating she grew up in in Humboldt County living in Eureka, Arcata, Bayside and Jacoby Creek.
Barbara graduated from Eureka High School and loved playing violin in the orchestra. After high school she went on to Business College. In college she honed her acute business skills and went on to be a school secretary and later the administrative secretary for the President of College of Redwoods.
Barbara's business skills served her well when she, along with husband of 44 years Ed Cowles, opened Ed's Automotive, which later became North Coast Motors Volvo/Saab for 30 years. After moving to Redding in the 90s, they opened Valley West Import Services. Barbara was known best for being very organized. This skill, paired with Ed's automotive ability resulted in two successful businesses spanning nearly 50 years. Ed passed away four years ago in Redding, CA.
As a young woman Barbara was married to Alex McMillan for 21 years and had two children, Linda McMillan Milhous and Gary Hugh McMillan. She is survived by her children and their spouses Doug Milhous and Kim Trickey. Grandchildren, from daughter, Linda, are Kalan Milhous Redwood, Daniel Milhous and Nathan Milhous. During her last years she delighted in visits from great grandchildren Maisie and Thor Redwood who knew her as Grandma B.
Barbara kept track of her lifetime friends from Eureka, known as the College of the Redwoods girlfriends: Myrna, Joyce, Betty and Glenda. They shared a lifetime of cherished memories. Around the home she loved working in her rose garden and took pride in their careful pruning.
Mom will be missed by all who loved her, especially her little dog Carman. Both Barbara and Ed loved their Schnauzer dogs. Carman has gone to live with son Gary and wife Kim. She will enjoy a life of travel between Portland and Hawaii.
A Rosary will be said for Barbara at Saint Joseph Catholic Church Chapel in Redding, CA at 3pm on Wed, September 18, 2019.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 15, 2019