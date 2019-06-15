|
Barbara Lee Dean
- - Barbara Lee Dean 85 years old passed away June 2nd surrounded by her family at Shasta Regional Medical Center. She has been married to Loyce Dean for 24 and a half years. Barbara was born in Los Angeles, the daughter of Maude from Kansas and Vestil Solomon from Missouri. Barbara attended Fall River Highschool, Retiring from 30 years as a nurses aide MMC, at which she absolutely loved her job as a recovery room aide, finding great joy in past times like taking cruises with her best friends, traveling with her husband to the coast while making memories with friends and family. She is survived by her husband Loyce, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and loving friends. The celebration of her life will be held at Loyce and Barbara's residence on June 30th from 11-3.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 15, 2019