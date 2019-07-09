|
Barry Sharp
- - February 26, 1948 - April 13, 2019
Barry Franklin Sharp passed away at his home in Carson City NV, at the age of 71. He was born in Madera CA on February 26, 1948 to the late Delbert T. Sharp and Retha (Turner) Sharp. He attended Anderson High School in Anderson CA where he was active in FFA. Barry moved to Amador County in 1974 and worked at the American Forest Products Mill in Martell, in the plywood division. In 1985 he moved to Nevada to attend school after an injury at the mill.
Barry was an avid sportsman and during his life he was able to hunt and fish most of the Western States and go on his dream trip of hunting and fishing in Alaska. He was a successful hunter who made it into the Nevada Wildlife Record Book in the Mule Deer Division. While Barry loved the outdoors and hunting, his family was his number one love. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother Darrell Sharp. He is survived by his children Barry Sharp II, Shanon Lindelof, both of Washington and Lendy Sharp-Heilman of Oklahoma. His siblings Kathy Sharp of Redding CA, Maurice (Bo) Sharp of Pine Grove CA, Robert Sharp of Oklahoma and Tracy Sharp of Idaho, as well as many grand and great grand—children, cousins, nieces, nephews and his beloved "Nadine".
There will be a Memorial gathering for family and friends in Cottonwood CA, on July 20th. For more information contact Bo and Donna Sharp at
[email protected]
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 9, 2019