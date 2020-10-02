Bernard (Bernie) Fredrick Engel



Bernard (Bernie) Fredrick Engel passed away at his home on September 19, 2020.



Born February 29th, 1932 in Alliance, Nebraska to John (Fred) and Anna Engel, Bernie was the youngest of three children.



He enjoyed his youth on the families' cattle ranch in the Sand Hills of Nebraska. Among fond memories was celebrating his first "real birthday" at age 4 with his family and ranch hands.



In the early 40s, the family moved to a smaller ranch in Ashland, Oregon where Bernie raised livestock winning many awards in 4-H.



He attended Ashland High School and enjoyed playing basketball and making many lifelong friends. He looked forward to attending his class reunion each year to visit with classmates.



While attending Southern Oregon College, Bernie met his wife-to-be Patricia (Pat) Engel. They married in 1953 and in 1955 moved to Redding, CA. where they started a family.



It was in Redding that Bernie found his enjoyment working in the trucking business, driving for System 99 (Interlines) followed by Yellow Freight until his retirement in 1992.



In 1958, Bernie and Pat purchased 10 acres in Redding. Following property work, they moved their two boys and trailer house to the property where in 1964 they completed construction of their new house.



Bernie enjoyed family and friends, square dancing, volunteering at Coleman Fish Hatchery, tending to his home and gardening.



Preceded in death by his siblings and his wife Pat, Bernie is survived by his son Kelly and his wife Dana; his son Tracy and his wife Sherilyn; grandsons Chad and Chase Engel and three great grandchildren.



Bernie was a man who enjoyed life while being thoughtful to others.



The family extends thanks to Marsha Helsley for many years of assistance and the personnel at Mercy Medical Center, Dignity Health and Interim Hospice for their care of Bernie in his final days.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store