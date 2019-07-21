|
|
Bernice "Bunny" Kuhnle
Redding - Bernice "Bunny" Kuhnle, age 94, passed away in Redding, California on June 28, 2019, after a long battle with Congestive Heart Failure.
Surrounded by her family and loved ones, she quietly went home to be with her Lord and Savior.
Bernice, known as Bunny to most, leaves behind Edward, her husband of 68 years, 11 months and 1 week.
She also leaves behind her daughter, Debra Kuhnle Heyerman, Redding, and her son, David Kuhnle, of Redding.
Bunny had three grandchildren, Samantha, Jesse and Emily, and 8 great-grandchildren all whom she adored. She also leaves behind her Nebraska family of nieces and nephews, and Tom Howard, her brother-in-law, her sister-in-law Phyllis Wilson, and Ed's cousin and nieces and nephews.
Born Bernice Ruth Sachs, in Florence, Nebraska on May 29, 1925, Bunny was the second youngest of five children born to William and Mabel Sachs.
Viola, Henry, Johnny and Delores Sachs all preceded her in death.
Having survived the Great Depression, Bunny went through some incredibly tough times like so many people of this era. It was during these tough times that Bunny developed her strong personality.
During World War II, when Bunny was 18 years old, she went to work at the Glenn L. Martin-Nebraska Bomber Factory in Omaha where she riveted the wings on the fuselage of the B29 bombers. She would say "This was the last stop. When we were finished with our job, the plane was ready to fly." It was during the War that Bunny lost her first sibling, her brother Johnny Sachs. Johnny was shot down over the English Channel and the plane and crew was never found. He is memorialized in the US Cemetery in Cambridge, England.
Seeking adventure after the War, she made her way West and ended up in Oakland, California in an all-girls boarding house. It was here in Oakland she met the handsome rascal, Edward Kuhnle, who was a US Navy Sailor. They began dating, and later married on July 21, 1950 in a simple ceremony.
Edward is a 4th Generation Humboldt County native and they moved to Eureka/Arcata to begin their new lives together and be closer to Ed's relatives. Bunny was not known for her gourmet cooking (Fried Spam? Creamed tuna on toast?) but she could make the best scalloped potatoes you ever had!
Together they started Arcata Glass Company, running it for thirty years before "retiring" to a cattle ranch in Fort Jones in 1980.
They met many great friends there, and had the time of their lives. Most of those friends are gone now, but Bunny remained close with her dear friend, Nancy, and they loved to reminisce about their many escapades in Scott Valley.
They later moved to Redding in 1991 to be closer to their family who lived here, and began a new phase in life. They joined the Elks Lodge and had many great times there and enjoyed dancing whenever there was music. Ed had an interesting lead to follow, but Bunny always followed him perfectly. They traveled all over in their RV as much as possible and truly enjoyed every trip.
Bunny was a volunteer "Pink Lady" at Mercy Medical Center for seventeen years. It was here she met her beloved friend Clarice and shared many hours of friendship. They talked of family, the Lord, current events, politics and together not only became experts on all the world's problems, but also knew how to solve them, all the while selflessly serving others.
Bunny was adventurous and independent her entire life, and even learned how to water ski at the age of 74. Well, she never actually got up, but she had fun trying and enjoyed being on the lake with her daughter and her daughter's friends.
Bunny was a life long member of Beta Sigma Phi, having joined in 1955. Sorority was a passion she had, and it remained a passion until the day she died. She loved her Sorority Sisters, and her Sisters were there for her, even at the end. A yellow rose always adorned her hospital table, her rehab table and finally her old dresser in the new house, days before she passed.
When Bunny was 79 years old, her daughter led her to Christ. She then fell in love with Redding Christian Fellowship, the Pastors, the people and Bible Study. She had such a heart for the House of Hope ladies and their stories. She stopped driving when she was 92, but she never stopped praying.
When Bunny was 91, she and Ed were baptized in front of the congregation at RCF. Something that doesn't happen very often.
Ed and Bunny moved to River Commons three years ago and Bunny absolutely loved living there. She was particularly fond of Ernie, and looked forward to every bus trip she could take and every party that they had. She missed the Rodeo Week events because she was in the hospital and was so upset! She missed their tablemates, Dr. Lee and Myrtle, and planned to come back as soon as she could.
When her health began to fail, Bunny still got dressed up and did what she could, enjoying the garden and flowers and people at River Commons.
Bunny was a fighter from the beginning and fought right up to the end. She loved the Lord, her husband, her children and grandchildren, and they were her inspiration to keep fighting. In her last days, after accepting her poor prognosis and then ultimately accepting Hospice, she bravely fought still, and became eager to meet Jesus. When she finally saw Him late that night, she was ready to take His hand and walk through the doors to Eternity. Forever at Peace and no longer suffering. She didn't want anyone to grieve her loss, she knew where she was going and was ready to get there.
A celebration of her life is planned at Redding Christian Fellowship located at 2157 Victor Avenue, Redding, at 11AM Thursday, August 1, 2019. A reception will follow at the Church. Bunny will be interned at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, where she will wait for Edward to join her.
The family requests no flowers, but if you wish, a donation can be made to the Good News Rescue Mission/House of Hope or to Redding Christian Fellowship in Bunny's name.
Rest in Peace, Bunny.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 21, 2019