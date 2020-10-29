Bernice Rose Moody-Falk



June 17, 1944 - Sept. 20, 2020



Bernice Rose (Lobbato) Moody-Falk died Sept. 20 at Shasta Regional Medical Center of pneumonia related to complications from Parkinson's disease. She was 76.



She was born in Bloomfield, New Jersey, the middle of three girls born to Salvatore and Marie Michela "Carrie" Lobbato. She was known as the "B" of the ABCs: Annette, Bernice and Carol. For many years, her parents sold children's shoes in a shop they named ABC Junior Bootery in their daughters' honor.



Bernice moved with her family at about age 8 and spent four years living in Grants Pass, Oregon. The family returned briefly to New Jersey but soon moved west again, following a job offer for Salvatore from a shoestore in Fresno, California.



However, the family stopped to spend the night in San Jose, California, where Salvatore visited a shoestore and fell into discussion with the owner. The man offered him a job at his store in the San Jose neighborhood of Willow Glen, and the family decided they liked the city and didn't end up moving to Fresno after all.



Bernice graduated from Pioneer High School in San Jose in 1962, part of its second graduating class.



She studied English and home economics at San Jose State University, then transferred to Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, to complete her degree and be with her fiance, Richard Moody. She completed her Bachelor of Arts in Education in December 1966.



She married Richard Moody on Jan. 2, 1966, in San Jose, California. They moved to Eugene, Oregon, in 1967, following their graduation, where he taught high school and she worked for Sears.



The couple moved to Newport, Oregon, in 1968, where their two children, Jennifer and Jeff, were born in 1968 and 1973, respectively. She returned to San Jose for about a year in 1985, then relocated to San Jose full time following her divorce in 1988.



In San Jose, Bernice worked for Parks & Recreation as a recreation specialist in a division known as San Jose Beautiful. She retired in July 2001.



She married Peter Falk on July 8, 2001, and they lived together in Lake Wildwood, California. They later divorced. She lived in Redding, California, from 2014 to 2016 before moving to Lebanon, Oregon, to be closer to her daughter. She had moved back to Redding earlier this year.



All her life, Bernice prized family and put them first. She loved small children, whom she called "peanuts;" and animals, especially cats. She loved to cook and to entertain, and to play gin rummy with her father and Scrabble and Pictionary with her granddaughters. She put a great deal of thought into gifts and sometimes bought multiple cards so each would say just the right thing.



She was fond of knitting and crocheting, and of giving handmade afghans and placemats as gifts. She loved holidays and had large stashes of decorative items for each. She had a great memory for Hollywood stars and loved watching old movies or any television show in black and white. She also enjoyed going out dancing, to concerts and to live theater performances, particularly musicals.



Bernice was very proud of her Italian heritage, joining her sisters in successfully applying for Italian citizenship. She had fond memories of traveling with her parents, daughter and sister Annette and brother-in-law Jim to Italy in 1993, where they visited, among other cities, Naples and San Fele, the birthplaces of her paternal and maternal grandparents. Andrea Bocelli was a favorite artist and someone she was delighted to see perform live in Portland as a birthday present in 2018.



She was a generous and forgiving soul who did her best to follow Jesus and to love her neighbor as herself. If she bought something or tried a new restaurant or otherwise discovered something she liked, her first instinct was to buy one for everyone in the family or invite everyone she knew. She inspired deep love and loyalty in everyone she met.



Survivors include her children, Jennifer Moody of Lebanon, Oregon, and Jeff Moody and Upe Gervas-Pabon of San Jose, California; sisters Annette Nelson and Carol Brink of Redding, California; granddaughters Sarah and Rebecca Munk and Mar and Anna Moody-Gervas; and countless people who called her friend.



Services have been scheduled in both Lebanon and Redding; contact family members for details.









