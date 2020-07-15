Bessie Annette Cadwallader



Mrs. Bessie Annette Cadwallader, age 88, passed away July 12, 2020 in Redding, California. She was born June 13, 1932 in Monterey, California to the late Anthony and Nancy Russo. Her husband Charles W. Cadwallader precedes her in death. Also preceding her in death was her sister, Josephine M. Cozby, and her brother, Horace A. Russo.



Bessie leaves behind one son, Chuck R. Cadwallader; one daughter, Nancy M. Pfanenstiel; daughter-in-law, Monti R. Cadwallader; son-in-law, Eric C. Pfanenstiel; and three grandchildren, Joseph C. Hayes; Kevin C. Cadwallader; and Cecelia E. Cadwallader. Bessie also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.



Bessie was a warm, considerate, well-respected woman and everyone who met her took an immediate liking to her. She was like a second mother to her nieces, nephews and many friends. She loved camping and boating on Lake Shasta with her family and friends and hosted many poolside summer get-togethers at her home near Lake Shasta.



Bessie enjoyed gardening, painting, singing, dancing, and was an especially good cook. Bessie always made sure that no one would ever leave her table hungry. At one point in time, Bessie owned the Bear Mountain Inn restaurant near Silverthorn resort on Lake Shasta. She offered daily specials, often running out once the locals discovered her specialties. The demand increased more so with folks stopping in from the resort as they left the lake for the day.



She had a passion for interior decorating, and it was truly second nature to her. Her unique skill was a perfect fit and landed her a job at Levitz Furniture where she was responsible for decorating the massive furniture showroom floor.



Bessie had generous heart and will be deeply missed and cherished by her family and friends.



An interment ceremony and a celebration of Bessie's life will be announced at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store