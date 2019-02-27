|
Betty A. Miller
Manteca - On Feb 15, 2019 Betty A. Miller passed away peacefully at the age of 93 in Manteca, CA.
She was born Nov 3, 1925 in Walker, Minnesota.
In heaven, Betty joins her parents, her husband Russell Miller of 63 years, and her brother Bruce Mellinger.
She is survived by her son Kenneth Miller and wife Rosemarie, her son Thomas Miller and wife Stefanie, her daughter Joleen and husband Nelson, and her granddaughter Aimee.
She and her husband were long term residents of Redding CA and members of the First Baptist Church.
A memorial will be held at the Igo Veterans Cemetery Chapel on Monday March 4 at 11:00am.
In place of flowers, the family requests your donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 27, 2019