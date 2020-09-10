Betty Augusta Leslie



Redding - Betty Augusta Leslie passed away peacefully in her home on August 21, 2020. She was 76 years old born in Redding, CA, a lifelong resident. Survived by her husband Robert 'Bob' Leslie of 55 years, children: Bob Leslie of Redding, Pamela Holloway of Crescent City, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were sons: Donald Leslie, James Patton and Charles Patton. Cards may be sent to her husband, Bob Leslie, at 120 Mayas Lane, Crescent City, CA 95531.









