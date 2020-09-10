1/
Betty Augusta Leslie
Betty Augusta Leslie

Redding - Betty Augusta Leslie passed away peacefully in her home on August 21, 2020. She was 76 years old born in Redding, CA, a lifelong resident. Survived by her husband Robert 'Bob' Leslie of 55 years, children: Bob Leslie of Redding, Pamela Holloway of Crescent City, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were sons: Donald Leslie, James Patton and Charles Patton. Cards may be sent to her husband, Bob Leslie, at 120 Mayas Lane, Crescent City, CA 95531.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
