|
|
Betty Inez McGetrick
The gates of Heaven opened to welcome a new angel, Betty Inez McGetrick. Betty went home to be with the Lord suddenly on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020.
This beautiful woman touched the lives of so many throughout her 92 years. She was loving, kind, thoughtful, loyal, wise, humble, grateful, creative, resilient, perseverant, a wonderful role model. She loved her family with all her heart and was a truly remarkable wife, mom, mother-in law, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a "Rock Star" in the eyes of many.
Betty was born in Prairie City, OR and raised in Canyon City, OR. She attended Grant High School in John Day, OR and Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR. Betty and Herb McGetrick were married in 1946 and had two children, Ron and Marcia. The family moved to Redding in 1964. In 1978 Betty and Herb built a home just outside of Old Shasta where they lived together until Herb's death in 2010. Betty continued to stack wood for her wood burning stove and care for their home and 4 acres of property. Betty lived in that home until it was destroyed in the 2018 Carr Fire. Her resilience and strength were evident when she escaped the fire and reestablished herself in the City of Redding at age 90. She continued to live a vibrant and active life until her death.
An outstanding seamstress, Betty lovingly made beautiful dresses for her daughter and granddaughter as they were growing up. She also enjoyed making creative and fun Halloween costumes and beautiful matching Christmas outfits for her children and grandchildren. She was an excellent cook, making delicious dishes that were enjoyed by her family and friends. She was a voracious reader and loved to work in her garden.
Betty was known for her kindness, helpfulness and thoughtfulness, always ready to lend a hand to help others. About 26 years ago, Betty and Herb shared their entrepreneurship experience with a team of members of All Saints Episcopal Church to help establish the All Saints Thrift Shop. Once established, Betty worked as Monday afternoon team captain in the Thrift Shop and also served as a team leader on the Altar Guild at All Saints for 25 years. She had a special creative eye for beauty in the altar flower arrangements and she honored the sacredness in the preparation of the altar and vestments.
Betty worked at the Crocker/Hibernia/Wells Fargo Bank in Redding for 28 years. She started working there for several years in Consumer Loans, then was promoted to the Bank Manager's Secretary for most of her career.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Marcia McGetrick-West and her husband, John, in Redding, CA; her son, Ron, and his wife, Sandy, in Summit, NJ; and their children/Betty's grandchildren: Cristin, in Denver, CO, and Michael in Springfield, VA.
Betty's ashes will be interred in the Mid-County Cemetery in Canyon City, OR. A memorial service in Betty's honor will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church at a later date. Donations may be made in Betty's memory to: All Saints Episcopal Church, 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA 96003 or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (please note "in memory of Betty McGetrick" on the check) or online on Betty's memorial page at www.SamaritansPurse.org.
Betty was a unique treasure. While she will be greatly missed, we rejoice knowing she is in the presence of the Lord where she will dwell forever.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 18 to May 24, 2020