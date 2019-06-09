|
Betty Jane Eide Cleveland
- - After a very long illness on May 9, 2019, at 4:20 AM. Betty passed away peacefully. Betty was born, the second of three daughters, to Esther and Norman Eide. She was proceeded in death by her mother & father, one sister & her Son Micheal Cleveland & daughter Tamrah. She is survived by her sister Joanne Eide Shufelberger and four nieces. Her granddaughters, Nicole Hvisc and Shawna Toal and two great grandsons, Harrison and Comrad.
Betty was born in Northfield, Minnesota, on January 18, 1936, she moved with her family to Arizona in 1948, where she eventually she graduated from High School and Beauty School. She moved to Chandler Arizona and worked as hairdresser there and eventually moved to Germany, where she had her first child Michael. The family moved to Montana and that is where Tamrah joined the small family. Betty was content being a mom to her two young children. Eventually, Betty moved to Redding and lived here for some time before moving to Mississipi. After some time, Betty and Tamrah Perkins moved back to Redding and Betty worked at K-Mart, until she retired.
A Celebration of life is being planned for her on, June 14th at 1PM at the Center For Spiritual Living, at 1905 Hartnell Avenue in Redding, CA. Please come and help us celebrate her life.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 9, 2019