Betty Lillegard
Reno - Betty Lillegard passed away to her Heavenly home one day after her 83rd birthday on Oct 1 in Reno, NV with her children by her side. She was born on Sept 30, 1936 in Lakefield, MN at her parent's home.
At one time, she had 86 first cousins which made birthdays so fun! Betty lived in Redding/Anderson for 48 years and attended Trinity Lutheran Church. She also worked at Shasta Union High School for 25 years. She traveled extensively and passed that passion down to her grandkids. In 2012, she moved to Reno to be closer to her family.
Preceding her were he parents Louis and Esther (Roesner) Kraft, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and one step son, Steve. She left behind her children Lisa Rae-Weise and Louis Lillegard, sister Colleen Anderson, brother Lon Kraft, 4 grandchildren, 2 aunts, and many nieces and nephews. "I will hold you in my heart until I can hold you in my arms in Heaven!"
Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 26 from 1-4 at 6451 Kilbeggan Way Elk Grove, CA 95758.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019