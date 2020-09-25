Beverley (Bev) Statton



Beverley (Bev) Statton was born September 26, 1931 in Redding and he passed away after a brief illness on September 22, 2020 in Roseville at 88 years of age.



Bev was a good man who cared for others. He had the creative soul of a craftsman that was evidenced in his work and hobbies. He loved his country and served in the US Airforce between 1950 and 1954. He graduated from California State University, Sacramento as a Civil Engineer in June 1959.



After graduation he joined the California Department of Transportation's Bridge Department and qualified as a Registered Civil Engineer. He designed and supervised construction of numerous bridges and other engineering works throughout northern California. Bev worked for the State until his retirement in 1994. He was an accomplished woodworker and master furniture builder whose beautiful pieces will be passed down for generations.



He loved and was loved. Married for 65 years to Geraldine (Gerry), he leaves her, their three children, four granddaughters and three great-grandsons. Gerry and Bev liked to travel with friends and dance together. He was a long time member of the Episcopal Church where he came to walk with God. He will be interred in the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo.









