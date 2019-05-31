|
Beverly Arlene Hill (Bibbens)
Redding - August 7, 1942 - April 13, 2019
On April 13, 2019, Beverly Arlene Hill (Bibbens) passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home. She was born August 7, 1942 to Earl and Elsie "Betty" Bibbens of Cottonwood, California. Bev was a fourth-generation resident of Shasta County. She is survived by her loving husband, Alan, and their four beloved children, Shere Depaoli (Geno), Shelle Peterson (Eric), Bradley Hill, and Steven Hill (Sylvia). She has six grandchildren: Dreu and Kristin DePaoli, Jacob Hill, Dane Peterson, and Parker and Sarah Hill. Bev leaves behind a brother and two sisters; Gary Bibbens, Pam Palomino (Randy), and Debbie Oppezzo (Tim); and, six nieces and nephews among countless extended family members and friends.
Bev attended the historic Lone Tree Schoolhouse and graduated 8th grade from the Cottonwood Union School District. Her patriotic graduation speech entitled, "The Will to be Free" reflected her commitment to civic responsibility, a theme that resonated throughout the rest of her life. In 1960, she graduated from Anderson High School and went on to attend Lassen Junior College and then Sacramento College for Dental and Medical Assistants. She was an excellent student and a lifelong learner whose curiosity and intellect underpinned the depth and breadth of her knowledge; conversations with Bev always left an indelible impression and revealed the extent of her personal studies, her varied interests, and deep family values.
Bev's dreams of having a family, of being a mother and homemaker, and of living on a ranch would eventually come true when she met the love of her life, Alan Hill. On June 15, 1963, Bev married Alan and their journey in love and adventure continued for the remainder of her life. She raised her children, nurtured others' children, created a horse hostelry business, and served countless meals to family and friends at the Churn Creek Bottom ranch where she recently passed away; those she served were embraced as an extension of her own family. As a mother, she was an unforgettable role model of personal excellence and sacrifice, a woman of dignity and great courage whose work ethic was impeccable.
Although Bev traveled extensively across the U.S., she never needed to travel far for the peace and serenity that the Trinity Alps and the Upper Norwegian Meadow family ranch provided. Being in Trinity was Bev's home away from home, a vacation spot that rivalved no other. Family and friend gatherings, horse pack trips, cattle drives, ventures on the lake, and seasonal events all made for wonderful memories with this beautiful and amazing lady who greeted everyone with zest and a gracious smile.
To know Bev was to understand her unwavering love of family, of community and country, and God. Her values and stalwart character served as the basis of her leadership efforts in community and political endeavors. Bev served as President of the Redding Republican Women Federated; under her leadership, the scholarship program was expanded and many positive and productive changes were initiated. She remained steadfast in encouraging members to get involved in important issues and took a leading role in many campaigns either for candidates or for issues in both political and non-political elections. Bev was appointed to the Board of 'Friends of the Library' and served as a tireless volunteer who campaigned courageously for what she felt was important to her community. She was also an active member of the Back Country Horsemen Association and Shasta County Cattlewomen.
In 1993, the local chapter of American Association of University Women awarded Bev with the Woman of Achievement Community Award for her ability to educate and lead in a positive way. She was described as a "quiet achiever" who showed others how to grow by giving of herself. Bev was the epitome of a civic-minded patriot, a generous and compassionate soul, and a rare class act. Yet, among all of these accomplishments and contributions, it is through the eyes and hearts of her children and husband that she will always be held in the highest regard.
To honor Beverly's enduring influence and amazing grace a Celebration of Life will be held in July at Viola.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 31, 2019