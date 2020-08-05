Beverly Jean Freer



Beverly (Bev) went to be with our Lord and Savior in the presence of family on July 15, 2020 at her home in Broken Bow, OK. She was born in Redding California on October 16, 1934 to Orin and Thelma Murphy, the youngest of six children. Bev graduated Shasta High School in 1952 where she was voted the Prettiest Girl in School and was known for her hilarious sense of humor. She married her high school sweetheart, Walter Stafft, (deceased) and had two children, Tom, and Susie. She later married Enoch (Nick) A. Freer Jr., the love of her life, and had two more children, Kelly, and Rebecca (Becky). Nick and Bev were married for 59 years until Nick's death in 2016. They owned and operated Bev's Kitchen in Anderson, CA with their oldest son Tom, from 1985-1988. After retirement, Nick and Bev moved to Broken Bow, OK, for a lower cost of living and reside closer to their oldest daughter Susie. Bev enjoyed traveling, painting, refinishing antiques and spending time with her family and friends. Bev is survived by Tom Stafft of Redding, CA, Susie Swift of Broken Bow, OK, Kelly Klipp of Redding, CA and Becky Harmon of Redding, CA, and seven grandchildren: Michael Swift, Julie Butler, Joel Stafft, Benjamin Stafft, Sara Ulbrich, Logan Hart, Elizabeth London, plus seven great grandchildren and her closest cousin, Diane Ratliff of Redding, CA.



Bev had a beautiful smile and made people laugh everywhere she went. She will be missed by friends and family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store